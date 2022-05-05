After writing his own skits for TV shows, stand-up comic Amit Tandon has penned a script for a full feature comedy film.

Advertisement

“Penning down a full-blown script as opposed to writing content for skits and plays for TV shows is a different ball game altogether, but I feel that at this stage of my career, I am ready to take on this immense responsibility. Having said that, I am also going to take a moment here to mention that it’s not even about the right time, it’s more to do with the right idea,” Amit said.

Advertisement

Amit Tandon is currently working on writing the script for a full-length comedy feature film along with another stand-up comedian Piyush Sharma to add that zing to the script.

Amit Tandon added: “What I have in mind is something I have been working on and toying with for quite some time now, and I feel it’s the right time for me to bring it down on paper and eventually have it culminated into a feature film. It is definitely going to be a new and interesting experience for me, and I hope that it’s the same for all my viewers as well!”

So what do you think about Amit Tandon’s new comedy film? Would you like to see it? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Arshi Khan Denies Getting Married & Undergoes Dental Surgery: “I’m Already In Pain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube