Mika Singh recently shot the music video for his upcoming show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti in Ropar, Punjab. He chose the location as it is close to his ancestral village Sahauran.

Advertisement

The singer says the place holds a special place in his heart as he has spent most of his childhood in Ropar which created an emotional bond between him and that place.

Advertisement

Mika Singh shares: “Ropar is very near and dear to my heart as I grew up here and I have an indescribable emotional attachment to this village. The very first thing that came to my mind when I was searching for locations to shoot the music video was that it should be the beginning of a beautiful journey that I am on right now.”

Mika Singh goes on: “So, naturally I had to do the shoot here in Ropar. What better way to start this important journey than my origins.”

The singer is all set to begin searching for the right partner on national television through `Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti’. It will be coming soon on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia & Chetna Pande To Face Their Fears In The Upcoming Season Of Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube