Mika Singh has often been in the news either for his philanthropist work or for the endless controversies that surround him every once in a while. He is all set to appear on a television reality show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, to find the love of his life but looks like he now has a new issue to deal with. According to a recent report Mika lost his cool at a press conference when a journalist asked him about the possibility of having Rakhi Sawant on the show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mika and Rakhi drama started way back in 2006 and is still remembered as one of the most problematic moments of the entertainment industry. The singer landed in trouble that year when he grabbed Rakhi by the face and forcibly landed a kiss on her lips. The pictures from the event, which was a birthday bash, were all over tabloids and magazines, making it a major topic of discussion amongst the people.

Advertisement

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mika Singh recently hurled abuses at a senior journalist when asked about the possibility of having Rakhi Sawant on the Swayamvar. “The incident took place at a banquet hall when a news channel editor asked Mika about (actor) Rakhi Sawant’s participation in the show (the duo made news for a kiss controversy in 2006). He maintained his calm in front of the media, but soon walked away from the venue. He called the journalist, the show’s entire team into a room and had a verbal spat with the journalist.”, their source said.

An eye-witness from the venue confirmed the Mika Singh incident and told the same portal, “Mika abused the journalist. He was really upset on being asked about Rakhi and said something to the effect of being in no comparison with her. He refused to do any interviews with the media present, claiming he is too big for them, but he agreed after coaxing by the team.”

Another HT source called it Mika Singh’s tantrum and said, “His (Singh’s) starry tantrums have already got the team stressed. The channel cannot even say anything to him, as he is the face of the show”.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the television industry

Must Read: Randhir Kapoor Quashes Reports Of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s April Wedding: “Somebody Would Have Surely Called & Informed Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube