Ashnoor Kaur who started as a child artist has come a long way in a very short span of time. The actress, who began her acting career with Jhansi Ki Rani, celebrates her 18th birthday today. Meanwhile, her special day came with a special gift, as the actress gifted herself a luxurious BMW car worth 45 Lakhs.

Apart from starring in the period drama show, Ashnoor was also part of some prominent shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. A few years back, she ventured into Bollywood and acted in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan. Along with this, she’s quite popular on social media and has more than a million followers.

In her social post, Ashnoor Kaur shared that her wish of owning a self-earned car has been fulfilled as she buys a BMW x3 on her birthday. Sharing the good news of Instagram, Kaur wrote, “Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th’s bucket list- My first self earned car♥️ #NewBaby #BirthdayGift Thank you universe, thanks mom-dad…”

Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her birthday last night at her home where her best friends Jannat Zubair, Rohan Mehra, Paras Kalnawat, Siddharth Nigam, Surabhi-Samriddhi, Palak Sidhwani and a few other friends from the industry were present.

Last year the actress was on cloud nine as she set an example by scoring 94% in her CBSE 12th board exams. During the time, in an interview, she revealed how she wanted to bust a myth about people claiming actors can’t be intelligent.

Ashnoor Kaur told News18, “I wanted to set an example. Many people came to me and said that you have proved us wrong that actors can’t be intelligent. They are intelligent. It is about your passion, your talent and the choices. It is not related to mental ability and intellect.”

