Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill is quite known for her witty and bubbly nature amongst her fans. The actress was recently seen attending Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. The bash was held a few days ago and was a star-studded affair

Advertisement

Many are aware that Salman and Shehnaaz share a very warm bond since her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. However, after a video showing, Gill hugging and kissing B-town’s Bhai in the neck went viral on the internet, many netizens subjected her to brutal trolling by calling her ‘chichori’, ‘chappri’ and how she lacked mannerisms owing to Khan’s seniority.

Amidst this bashing that Shehnaaz Gill was receiving for her video with Salman Khan, one of Sidharth Shukla’s fans shared an old tweet of the actor in which he spoke about how one must be careful about what rumours they hear about a woman. His tweet read, “Always be careful of what you hear about a woman Rumour either comes from a man who can’t have her or a woman who can’t compete with her …”

Always be careful of what you hear about a woman Rumour either come from a man who can't have her or a woman who can't compete with her … — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 20, 2015

Advertisement

This tweet by Sidharth Shukla indeed was a word by a true man, and truly is a slap on the faces of those who are brutally trolling Shehnaaz Gill over the video of her with Salman Khan during sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the unversed, that tweet by Sidharth was made by him back in 2015, after there were much media speculation and discussion done over his friendships with Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin while working with them in Color’s Dil Se Dil Tak.

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s video with Salman Khan, do you think she lacked mannerisms? let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Arshi Khan Denies Getting Married & Undergoes Dental Surgery: “I’m Already In Pain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube