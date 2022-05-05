Shark Tank India created a lot of buzz weeks after the first episode was aired, till now some quotes are turned into memes which are still going viral. Among the entire panellist, Ashneer Grover grabbed a lot of attention for his blunt response to the pitchers. Meanwhile, Grover recently dismissed reports that stated they received 10 Lakhs per episode and shared he coincidentally became famous due to the popularity of the show.

Apart from the former BharatPe founder, other judges include, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh, while Rannvijay Singha was a host.

Recently, Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover was invited to Lovely Professional University to deliver a lecture. He spoke about his experience and shocked everyone by revealing not making any kind of money in the show. He said, “None of us went with the intention of making money. Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show.”

Ashneer Grover added, “Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show.”

“So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours.”

Speaking about his co-judges, Ashneer Grover shared, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else’s investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors’. Aman is a great guy, our ‘auditions’ for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show.”

