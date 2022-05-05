Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is heading towards its grand finale and one among Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui and Saisha Shinde will lift the trophy. The most recent to be out of the race was actress/model Poonam Pandey.

Post her exit from the controversial captive reality show, Poonam interacted with the media and during one conversation revealed who she sees winning the trophy. Want to know who she picked? Well, scroll down.

During a post-eviction interview with Bollywood Life, Poonam Pandey was asked who according to her should be the winner of Lock Upp. Instead of being politically correct and playing it safe, the actress gave one name. She said Munawar Faruqui should take home the trophy.

As quoted by the entertainment portal, Poonam Pandey said, “I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can’t think of any other name.” The now-evicted Lock Upp contestant added, “Having said that, I like Payal Rohatgi’s game as well, she is a badass for me. The way she fights against everything is just so inspiring. She did play a nasty game, but slowly she became a badass, and I think she also deserves to win.”

However, to it, she also added, “But again, I will have only take one name, that is Munawar.”

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on February 27, 2022 and is set for its grand finale this weekend. Who do you think will be crowned the winner of the show – Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui or Saisha Shinde? Let us know in the comments below.

