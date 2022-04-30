Shark Tank India is undeniably one of the most successful reality shows of Indian television and looks like fans are hungry for more content from the makers. After a successful first season the channel has now announced the second one and the registrations for the same are already open. A recent promo dropped on social media is now going viral, leaving the netizens quite hyped.

For the unversed, the first season of Shark Tank kicked off in 2021 and it was quick to gain recognition not just in India but around the globe. The judges aka investors or Sharks like Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal, also gained a lot of attention through the show. The concept of the series is rehashed, where entrepreneurs from around the country can pitch their ideas and ask for investment from a handful of leading companies of India.

If you are a fan of Shark Tank India, you will be happy to know that the makers have now started working on the second season of the show. A recent promo released on Sony Entertainment Television’s official Instagram handle announced that the registrations for Shark Tank India 2 are already open and anyone can apply through the Sony Liv application.

In the short clip posted, a young man can be seen doing his best to impress his boss just so that he can put a word forward about investing in his start-up. At one point, the man realizes that it is not going to happen and that is when the voice over says, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season.”

The same teaser also announced that in the first season of Shark Tank India, they had received over 85000 applications and around 42 crores were invested by the Sharks through this show alone. Here’s a look at the clip.

