Tejasswi Prakash revived massive fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Even before the show ended, she bagged Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 6. The show is also enjoying the massive buzz and is charting major TRPs. Amidst it all, reports suggest that the actress may participate in a dance reality show with her beau Karan Kundrra. Scroll below for her reaction to it all.

As most know, Karan and Teja fell in love with the sets of Bigg Boss 15. They went through a couple of roadblocks inside the house but that only strengthened their bond. Ever since they have come out of the house, videos of them accompanying each other to work along with enjoying date outings are often doing the rounds.

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, viewers learnt about how Karan Kundrra could not dance at all. But he was sporty enough to groove in whatever steps he could along with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. Their dancing sessions had left many in splits. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is a decent dancer and her hot moves were quite the talk of the town.

Reacting to reports of participating in a dance reality show along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash told mid-day, “I don’t know because I can dance but I’m shy, he cannot dance but he’s not shy at all! He says ‘Yes, I’ll dance’ and I ask ‘What are you going to do?’ Woh khushi khushi dance kar lega. He’s extremely confident and that is something I love.”

Would you like to see TejRan groove together? That already sounds fun, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering and curious to know when Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are tying the knot. The duo continues to maintain suspense on the subject.

