‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Varma is currently in a happy phase as three of his projects were recently announced.

The actor has podcast series ‘The Sandman’, which is the Hindi audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series of the same name, he also has ‘Dahaad’ directed by Reema Kagti and then ‘Mirzapur 3’ on the horizon in addition to a Sujoy Ghosh directorial, where he stars along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about so many announcements coming back to back, Vijay Varma shared, “It’s a really exciting time at work right now with so many of my announcements coming out in this short span of one month and that too three of them happening on the same day right before I leave for the shoot of the Sujoy’s film.”

He plays the lead of Lord Morpheus in ‘The Sandman’, in ‘Dahaad’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah and in ‘Mirzapur 3’ he will return as one of the identical twin brothers, Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi.

Further adding about the announced projects, Vijay Varma said, “‘Dahaad’ is a very special project with such a great story and a super talented team working on it, and ‘Mirzapur 3’ is simply like coming back home. I am just so glad that I can finally talk about them to you all. And ‘The Sandman’ is just something very different, playing Lord Morpheus actually got me so interested in this entire world, everyone is gonna have a lot of fun listening to it for sure. So, hoping you all stay tuned.”

Besides the new announcements, Vijay also has ‘Darlings’ lined up opposite Alia Bhatt and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

