Bollywood on-screen jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, are undoubtedly one of the most-followed pairs for the sizzling chemistry they share. They have presented the audience with a variety of iconic films in the past, including classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale amongst others. According to a recent report, they will soon collaborate once again, for a special performance in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie brings back KJo as a director after close to six years as his last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. This new film is currently in the production stage and is expected to star a series of popular actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, amongst others.

Advertisement

According to the most recent report by Bollywood Life, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will star Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a small role, either for a song or a cameo performance. A source close to the development told the publication, “Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Well, this isn’t something new, Karan Johar who shares a great bond with SRK and Kajol often treats their fans with their special appearances in his directorial. And this time too the filmmaker might leave his fans surprised with their special appearance.”

Elaborating on the scene in question, the source further said, “Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he is making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film.”

What do you think about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s comeback? Tell us in the comments below.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Bold Dress With A Plunging Neckline, Netizens React Saying “Aap Maharashtra Ka Kal Ho, CM Ho… Don’t Wear…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube