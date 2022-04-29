Earlier today, the makers of Dhaakad released the trailer of the film and Kangana Ranaut can be seen in a never before seen avatar in the same. The trailer launch was pretty successful and the actress spoke about various hot topics including the ongoing ‘Hindi’ debate between Ajay Devgn & Kichcha Sudeepa. The beauty wore a black bold dress with a plunging neckline and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to take a look at her dress.

Kangana wore a black dress with sleek straps and chainmail detailing. She accessorised her look with ear cuffs, glittery grey makeup and a messy hairdo. She opted for nude lips to go with the look and paired it with black ankle-length boots.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut captioned it, “Dhaakad day …. Trailer out at 4pm” Isn’t she looking so pretty? The actress can pull off ethnic as well as western attires like a boss lady.

Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “Ma’am u should not wear this type of dree q k ap to Maharashtra ka kll ho upcoming CM ho ☺️ or asa kapre ap pey suit nhi karte. Ap n kbii ripped jeans p bola tha or aaj ye ripped 1 piece does not suits u😔” Another user commented, “Looking beautiful in saree not this mam” A third user commented, “Kangna ji me aapko ek adarniya Bollywood actor Manta tha and sirf aap meri favourite the female actors me but aapke is look se mujhe aapko dislike krna pad rha h aur sayad me aaj se aapko follow bhi nhi krunga mujhe achcha nhi lgta h ki aap bhi auro ki tarah is libaj me rhe hai….”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kangana Ranaut for her bold outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

