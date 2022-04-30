Heropanti 2 Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Fails To Hit The Double-Digit Mark With Poor Word-Of-Mouth Effect Already In!

Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria released yesterday. As expected, it had an upper hand at the box office in a clash with Runway 34. However, the film has failed to live up to its potential on day 1 and below is all you need to know.

Bollywood is searching for that one right film that would do dhamaka at the box office and a lot has been expected from two new Eid releases. As Tiger is popular among the masses, there were hopes that Heropanti sequel will work wonders right from the opening day, but the picture is totally different.

As per early trends flowing in, Heropanti 2 made 6.50-8 crores on its day 1, which is not up to the mark. Considering Tiger‘s previous releases, a double-digit score was the least expected from it. It seems that the film faced a huge dent during the evening and night shows as word-of-mouth is poor.

Let’s see how Heropanti 2 performs today and tomorrow.

