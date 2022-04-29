Star cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Singh & Zakir Hussain

Advertisement

Director: Ahmed Khan

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Heropanti 2 Box Office Review: Expectations

Tiger Shroff has been well accepted as a mass action hero and when the announcement of this film was made, masala movie lovers were left excited. But things drastically changed during the pandemic. OTT took a pilot seat and introduced us to good regional content. As a result, we can see a change in the audience’s taste ever since theatres have reopened. Except for Sooryavanshi, no commercial movie has worked with masses from Bollywood. On the other hand, South is rocking with back to back blockbusters.

So till the time the Heropanti sequel was slated to arrive, all the initial excitement went down to the bottom level. And why not? Who would watch a typical massy Bollywood movie with a stale template, when one has already been exposed to fresh commercial entertainers like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa?

Advertisement

So basically no one really cared if the Heropanti sequel is arriving or not. A little bit of hype was there only because of Tiger Shroff’s popularity among the masses.

Heropanti 2 Box Office Review: Impact

Bollywood is trying its hard to bounce back after a thunderous storm of South origin films, but sadly, Heropanti 2 only adds to more damage. Shockingly, contrary to reports of filling fast shows on Bookmyshow, the actual attendance was 18-20 people in a theatre where I watched the film. Believe me, it was a noon show at 12 pm. The reality of such hyped-up reports is really disturbing and it isn’t getting any better thanks to the absolutely crap content of the film.

Forget the technicalities and logic, Heropanti sequel fails to keep you engaged in the first place, which sums up its future at the box office. It’s painful to see that such films are digging Bollywood’s grave during a time when South films have already taken over the Hindi market.

At ticket windows, the film is about to tank badly and KGF Chapter 2 will make sure it doesn’t even see a ray of hope.

Heropanti 2 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Stop taking the audience for granted or otherwise the audience will give you a nightmare, and this thing is about to happen for Heropanti 2. The film has lost a golden opportunity of rocking the ticket windows on Eid, giving a full benefit to ‘monster’ KGF Chapter 2.

Heropanti 2 will wrap up its run between 25-40 crores. Another flop loading!

Must Read: Chandramukhi Movie Review: Amruta Khanvilkar’s Hardwork & Ajay-Atul’s Music Deep Rooted In Culture Stand Out In This Rather Mixed Bag Of A Film



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube