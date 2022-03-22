Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had a blockbuster entry into the industry with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti back in 2014. Since then the actor has mesmerized us with his rugged looks and roles in his films.

Well, right after one year into his industry, Jackie dada’s son had once made quite a controversy stirring statement over how he wants his future wife to be, back in 2015. Read on to know the whole deal!

It so happens that in an old interview with an online portal, when Tiger Shroff was asked what kind of a woman would be like as his future partner, the actor was quite candid and spontaneous about his response. He said, “I will get married to a girl from the village… When I reach home, I want a massage so that I can get relaxed (sic). I like girls who are the housewife-type.”

Back then this response created quite a backlash for Tiger Shroff who was tagged as a sexist. Later on, the actor took it to his Twitter account responding to the criticism over him. He wrote, “I am totally for women empowerment and equality and always talk about how they are as strong or stronger than men.” The actor continued, “I respect my mother and sister too much to say something like that.” He concluded the statement saying, “I know I’m barely a year old in the industry but for those who know me and who have accepted me you would know. Anyway love always.”

Check the tweets below:

I am totally for women empowerment and equality and always talk about how they are as strong or stronger than men. — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 27, 2016

I respect my mother and sister too much to say something like that. — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 27, 2016

I know I'm barely a year old in the industry but for those who know me and who have accepted me you would know. Anyway love always — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 27, 2016

On the professional front, after his film War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film titled Ganpat. The actor is once again set to share screen space with his first co-star Kriti Sanon. Apart from this Tiger also has Heropanti 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty.

