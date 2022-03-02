Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romantic action film Heropanti, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. As wishes from all corners are pouring for the star, father Jackie Shroff opens up about how he made a mark for himself in the film industry and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comparison memes.

Born to Ayesha Shroff and actor Jackie, the actor has successfully branded himself as the new-age action star. He is one of the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry and has amazing dancing skills are just an add-on.

Now during a conversation with Bombay Times, Jackie Shroff expresses how he is proud of his son Tiger’s achievement in Bollywood and has carved his own path in Bollywood in spite of constant comparison with him. “At 26, Tiger became the youngest action star and set a standard for himself. Everyone now calls me Tiger ka baap and that is the proudest moment for me. Ma ki kasam. Kids say, ‘Tiger cha baba bagh’. He is no longer Jaggu sir ka beta. Mummies used to know me but now they say, ‘tiger nu daddy che’.”

Jackie Shroff also revealed how in spite of being under pressure of carrying the reputation of his father, managed to be successful. The veteran actor said, “Naseeb hai. Industry mein yeh nepotism nepotism chal raha hai. Iska baap hero hai toh yeh bhi ban gaya. Woh Zyada mushkil hai bachche ke liye. Mere 220 films Ka vazan hai uske sar pe. Tiger has to get out of his dad’s shadow. Thank god he has carved his own image and path in the industry, which is nothing like mine. His dance, action, style is totally different.”

Jackie also feels proud of his unconventional looks and shared his opinion on Kareena Kapoor Khan comparison memes. “Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya?,” he said adding that Tiger Shroff was cool with such memes though.

