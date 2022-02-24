This week, producer Sajid Nadiadwala along with Ahan Shetty, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are coming to The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV has shared the first promo of the episode where Sajid can be seen talking about Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff in his accent leaving the audience in splits. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The promo starts with Kapil welcoming the producer along with the actors and asking Sajid, what is it that Jackie told him before he launched Tiger. Replying to Kapil’s question, the producer said in Jackie dada’s imitating voice, “Dada ne ek din bola, ‘Bhidu, mera kaam hai sirf bachcha paida karna. Star tu bana le’ (He told me one day, ‘Dude, my job is to just have children. You make him a star’),” leaving the audience laughing out loud.

Sharing the promo on their Instagram official handle, Sony TV captioned it, “@apnabhidu Da ka kehna Sajid Nadiadwala ji ne maan liya aur @tigerjackieshroff ko ek behtareen film se launch kiya! 😎 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Haha, this is going to be one hell of an episode. For the unversed, Sajid Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014 and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the two.

A user on Instagram reacted to Sony TV’s promo and commented, “Sajid Sir aap kese insan ho aapne dada ki bat nahi mani thik se . Unhone sirf star banane ke liye kaha tha aapne super star bana diya he @tigerjackieshroff sir ko . Me aapki sikayat dada se jaroor karunga.”

What are your thoughts on Sajid Nadiadwala’s imitation of Jackie Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the space below.

