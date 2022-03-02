In October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan grabbed the headlines when he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The Starkid, along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 17 others were taken into custody during a cruise ship raid.

After spending around 20 days in lockup, he was out on bail but needed to mark his attendance every Friday at the NCB office. Now, according to the latest report, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that SRK and Gauri’s son was not a part of a “larger drugs conspiracy”.

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, NCB’s SIT has stated that there is “no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”. The report also stated that officials informed the portal that during the investigation it was found that Khan was never in possession of drugs.

It also stated that there was no need for the NCB to confiscate Aryan Khan’s phone. They also noted that the starkid’s WhatsApp chats did not suggest that he was a part of an international syndicate.

The SIT investigation also revealed that the cruise ship raid was not videotaped as mandated by the NCB manual. The NCB committee’s investigation is not complete as yet and it may take a few more months for the team to submit a final report.

Since his arrest in the drug care in October, Aryan Khan was away from the public eye for a while. He was recently snapped at the IPL auction as well as Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party.

