Every girl in the world adores it when her boyfriend gets all jealous if another man is around her. However, this jealousy can take quite an ugly turn at times. The same thing happened with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone during their relationship.

To be more precise on what we are saying, according to reports, Ranbir was quite a possessive boyfriend during his relationship with Deepika. However, did you know that this possessiveness for DP ended up with RK ignoring Bollywood’s most loved actor, Akshay Kumar?

So, it was once quoted by news channel AajTak that Ranbir Kapoor was quite jealous of the fact that Deepika Padukone was shooting With Akshay Kumar in Bangkok. As per AajTak and Khaleej Times reports, “He (Ranbir) was also a bit jealous about Deepika shooting Chandni Chowk to China with Akshay Kumar in Bangkok and had actually ignored Akshay when he bumped into him later.”

When Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were dating, it was noted that Kapoor was very possessive of her and had once even had a fistfight with DP’s ex Nihar in the middle of the road.

Yikes! That’s messed up.

Talking about RK and DP’s messed-up love life, Ranbir and Deepika first came together on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. According to rumours, during their time together, The Barfi actor went behind her back and was allegedly cheating on her. After reportedly apologizing for his mistakes, DP gave him a second chance but it was all in vain as Ranbir was caught cheating once again and this time red-handed by Deepika. The backlash from the break-up caused the HNY actress quite some mental stress. Years later the two actors came together for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and also in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. Since then the two have been in touch and are now good friends.

Jumping to the present, Deepika Padukone is now at a happy place as she has found her prince charming in Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly dating Alia Bhatt and the two have really gotten close to each other.

