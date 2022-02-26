Ranbir Kapoor seems pretty busy this year as he has multiple projects in his kitty. As he is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, his other projects are getting delayed due to Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. Reportedly, the actor is not able to give his final dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, due to which the shooting for the film is getting postponed.

The film is one of the most anticipated movies featuring Kapoor along with a great lineup of actors such as Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor. Earlier it was reported that the film will be released on Dussehra 2022 but the postponement in the shooting is playing the spoilsport.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Life, “Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t been able to give his date to his forthcoming project Animal, an ensemble cast. And due to his delay, the shooting of the film hasn’t been started yet. Other star casts of the film too are waiting for Ranbir’s dates so that they began the shooting.”

The source further adds, “Once Ranbir Kapoor gives his dates, the shooting for Animal will start that will mostly happen abroad. The makers are very keen to shoot abroad, however, they haven’t yet decided on the country. But the makers are keen for Budapest, however, that is not finalised yet.”

“Animal will be one of the best films of Ranbir Kapoor’s career as the actor will show his never seen before avatar and I am sure audiences will go gaga over his performance. Animal also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role and he will leave his audiences impressed this time again,” the source concludes.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is soon expected to wrap up Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, he is also gearing up for YRF’s Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

