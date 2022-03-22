During the promotional event of RRR with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Aamir Khan was quizzed about The Kashmir Files. The superstar in his reply had said that every Indian should watch Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial. Soon after his video surfaced, Mr. Perfectionist was trolled as they felt that he was trying to save his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Kashmir Files has become the hot topic of discussion for everyone and it’s been making headlines for all the good and controversial reasons.

While fans continue to troll Aamir Khan for his recent comment on The Kashmir Files, an old video of him talking at length about Kashmiri Pandits has gone viral. The clip is from his appearance in News show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma.

In the viral throwback video, Aamir Khan is heard saying, “Jaise aapne Kashmiri Panditon ki baat ki, main aapko bata raha hoon, bahut hi sharamnaak baat hai. Hamare desh mein hamare rehte hue, kuch log hai jinko apne gharon se nikala gaya. Yeh bohut hi sharamnaak baat hai. (Like you have spoken about Kashmiri Pandits, let me tell you that it is very shameful that people were thrown out of their homes while we living in our country. This is very shameful.)”

Aamir Khan further added, “Sabse zayda sharamnaak baat hai un logon ke liye jo wahan rehte hai. Unka yeh farz banta hai ki woh apne Kashmiri Pandit bhai ko apne ghar mein laake rakhein aur bolein ki hum aapko secure karenge. Kashmir ki sarkar ka Kashmir ke logon ka sabse phela yeh farz banta hai. (The most shameful thing was the people who were living there. It was their duty to bring their Kashmiri Pandit brothers to their house and tell them that they will secure them. It was prime duty of Kashmir’s government and Kashmiris who were residing there.)”

Aamir Khan spoke about Kashmiri Pandits many many years before The Kashmir Files. This was in 2016. Absolutely love him for this. pic.twitter.com/2EDr5Fbm11 — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) March 21, 2022

Aamir Khan was quoted saying at the RRR promotional event, “Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye (What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred).”

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, the Anupam Kher-led film is inching closer to 200 crore club. The film has already garnered a total collection of Rs 197 crore in just 11 days.

