It’s been more than 10 days since The Kashmir Files has released in the theatres. The film that stars Anupam Kher, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others has created havoc at the box office. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has made a total collection of Rs 197 crore in just 11 days and will soon enter the 200 crore club.

Every time we scroll through Twitter, we can see the filmmaker hitting back at haters, who are criticising the film. Read on to know what happened recently!

The IAS officer Niyaz Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri clapped back at the Niyaz and asked for his appointment so that they can meet and discuss the ideas about the same. Vivek re-tweeted the same and wrote, “Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer.”

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Kota in view of maintaining law and order with the screening of The Kashmir Files. RE-tweeting the same, “Dear @ianuragthakur ji, if the film on #RightToJustice is sabotaged by state in a democracy, what should we think of justice? Dear @ashokgehlot51 ji, only strength of terrorists is that they create fear and we get afraid. Dear #TheKashmirFiles viewers, it’s your time for justice.”

Recently, Pallavi Joshi slammed those who said that there’s fictional content in The Kashmir Files. Replying to the same, Pallavi had said they researched for the film for 4 years and have met people whose father was murdered and mother was raped.

