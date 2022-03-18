What a dream the first week it has been for The Kashmir Files. In just one week, the film has almost hit a century at the box office. As it is there are hardly any films that manage to do that and we are talking about the ones that take a start of 10 or 20 crores on the first day. Yes, a select few that start in the range of 25-30 crores do manage that but here we are talking about a film that took a mere 3.55 crores opening and still hit a century.

The Kashmir Files collected a monumental 18.05 crores more on Thursday and that has pushed the collections to 97.30 crores. This is truly out of the world and in the history of Indian cinema it has never happened that a film has multiplied by close to 30 times from the first day to the first week collections. As for the lifetime numbers, one can’t even put a number as yet but rest assured, an entry into the 200 Crore Club is there for the taking and that too is by very conservative estimates, considering audiences will have a choice available for them in the form of Bachchan Paandey, RRR and Attack in the coming weeks.

The Kashmir Files will now benefit further from Holi today and as such a number of 25 crores was there for the taking. However, since theatres are closed till afternoon due to the festive season (at least in the North), the impact will be there.

The real havoc would be created on Saturday and Sunday, and now it has to be seen whether the film’s next target would be 25 crores or an unbelievable 30 crores by Sunday.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

