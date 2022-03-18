Ranbir Kapoor is the fourth-generation Kapoor scion who has now made a legacy for himself after being in Bollywood for over a decade. He is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has a massive fan following especially among the ladies.

Apart from being a good looking star, he is also a terrific actor who has proved his mettle with films like Tamasha, Sanju, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Rocket Singh: Sales Man Of The Year and many more. He is also one of the honest stars who never shy away to make a confession.

Ranbir Kapoor once made an honest confession that he has watched a sleazy B-grade movie. As per the ETimes report, the Brahmastra actor was honest to admit that he was quite into watching semi-p*rn stuff. “In fact, I grew up on Junglee Jawaani. Guess I realised I was a man when I started going for those kinds of films,” he said to the publication.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently revealed how his late father Rishi Kapoor wanted to complete Sharmaji Namkeen. However, Paresh Rawal made this movie a possibility after Rishi’s death. The trailer of the film will be out soon and announced on social media, the Kapoor family has teamed up in quite an unusual way.

Neetu Kapoor shared a video wherein Ranbir gave us an insight into how this film was made. He said, “Hi. I am here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special movie. Yeh film mere liye khaas sirf iss liye nahi hai kyuki yeh mere papa ki last film hai. But papa really believed in the story. Mujhe yaad hai ki jab shoot ke beech mein papa ki tabiyat kharab hui the, tab woh chahte the ki kisi tara film complete ho jaye. But life had other plans. Kehte hai na, the show must go on. Apne yeh suna hoga but I have seen my papa live this line. Unke jane ke baad ek pal ke liye laga ki shayad film puri nahi hogi.”

The Shamshera actor then thanked veteran actor Paresh Rawal for taking up the role and said, “It was very generous of him to take up this challenge kyuki ek character ko do alag actors play kare, film world mein yeh bohot hi rare hai. Thanks to Paresh ji hum papa ki last film ko pura kar paye aur aap sab logo tak yeh film pohucha paye.”

