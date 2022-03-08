Apart from his promising acting and killer dancing skills, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is also quite well known for speaking up about whatever’s up to his mind and not worrying about the consequence.

The actor has always been straightforward about how he feels. In fact he once during his time on Karan Johar’s most controversial show, Koffee With Karan ended up blurting out what he feels about working with Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. Read on to know the whole scoop!

It happened during Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish was released, the actor and his co-star Priyanka Chopra arrived on Karan Johar’s famous talk show Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan went on to have the rapid-fire round with the actors he asked Hrithik to select one actor out of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan with whom he would like to work in a movie next.

Hrithik Roshan, replying to the question cheekily, claimed that there is not much of a choice as both Salman and Aamir are of the same height. His answer left Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar in splits during the show.

For the unversed, after facing a lot of heat, as per IANS, the actor, later on, addressed the issue by saying, “If people really took offence to my off-the-cuff remark then I must say we lack a sense of humour. Karan’s show is meant to be light-hearted and fun and I had a ball with Priyanka. I certainly didn’t mean any disrespect to Salman or Aamir. In fact after the comment on their height, my next statement was – ‘That’s the only department where I can score over them.’ Aamir and Salman are such awesome talents. They’re legends. It’ll take me years to get anywhere near them.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film is said to be a remake of a South film with the same title which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

