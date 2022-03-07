Time and again we see Bollywood celebrities following a trend that takes the internet by storm. Be it a fashion wave or craze for a new set of hot wheels, we see a trend that is followed by one and all. Earlier, reports were abuzz that Bollywood’s hottest couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput has welcomed a new set of hot wheels.

Shahid and Mira recently became proud owners of a luxurious car Mercedes Maybach. Now looks like, the Haider star’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan will also follow his path. Read on to know what are we talking about.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s league to enjoy a luxurious ride on the roads. If the latest reports are to be believed then the Nawab couple will be the next celebrities to buy Mercedes Maybach. Yes, that’s true! Saifeena, as their fans fondly call them, have finalized another swanky car to add to their collection and have even zeroed down on the colour.

A source close to the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed to Bollywoodlife, “Saif and Kareena had gone for the trail of Mercedes Maybach and soon they will bring this swanky car to their home. They have chosen the royal white colour in the collection of cars. Saif and Kareena have been doing the trails of Mercedes cars and they have seemed to loved the feature of Maybach as it is right now the current hot favourite of almost every celebrity”.

Not many know Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are already and proud owners of expensive cars that including Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, BMW 730LD, Ford Mustang GT500, Range Rover Sports, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Audi R8 Spider and Mercedes-Benz S350 and now Mercedes Maybach will be the latest addition.

