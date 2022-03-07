Ameesha Patel stepped into the world of glamour with Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress received accolades for her character of Sonia Saxena in 2000. For Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha portrayed the role of a young college girl who falls in love with Hrithik Roshan. However, in her very next film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha played the role of a mother.

But did you know, her debut film director Rakesh Roshan was completely against Ameesha for playing Sakeena’s role in Sunny Deol-led film? Read on to know the scoop.

Ameesha Patel recently opened up about being discouraged for taking up Sakeena’s character in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. She revealed that as she was shooting for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar simultaneously, Rakesh Roshan asked her to not take up the role as she was launched as a glamorous role, but Sakeena was an un-glam character.

Times Of India quoted Ameesha Patel saying, “I personally feel that an actor should not be stagnant with his work or just set one particular image. I remember I was shooting for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar simultaneously. The director of the former, Rakesh Roshan, was against me doing the role of Sakeena. He said, ‘I am going to launch you as this young college girl in Kaho Naa… and then in Gadar you are playing the role of a mother, which is not even a glam character. However, I believed in Sakeena and I believed in Gadar. I just wanted to do it and I didn’t even know that it would become such a cult film.”

She went on to laud her films and performances in other films as well. She added, “It was a challenge. I came out of Sakeena and then I was playing this grey character in Humraaz. You know I have loved shocking my audience. And then Adi (Aditya) Chopra offered me a guest appearance in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic with a dance number called Lazy Lamhe. I am so happy in my repertoire of films I have films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Honey Moon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 2 to my credit.”

Well, we couldn’t agree with Ameesha more!

