Back in 2019, Rakesh Roshan was going through a rough phase when Kangana Ranaut was allegedly making claims against his son Hrithik Roshan and later her own daughter Sunaina Roshan made allegations of domestic violence against him. Sunaina gave quite a few interviews where she revealed that her father slapped her for marrying a muslim man. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sunaina spoke about her strained relationship with her father Rakesh and made quite a few allegations against him including domestic violence. While the controversy was going on, Kangana also came in support of Hrithik‘s sister and helped her seek justice from her family.

A source close to Masala! Opened up about Sunaina Roshan’s statements on her father Rakesh Roshan and said, “It is absurd to suggest that Guddu (Rakesh Roshan’s nickname) would object to his daughter seeing a Muslim man. Guddu’s son (Hrithik Roshan) was married into a Muslim family for 14 years. There was never a moment of stress between Guddu and his son’s father-in-law Sanjay Khan. They co-existed as one happy family. Guddu and Abbas (Sanjay Khan) celebrated Eid and Diwali together.”

The source also spoke about the possible reason behind Sunaina Roshan’s strained relationship with father Rakesh Roshan and said, “I don’t pry into his personal affairs. But from what we gather, Sunaina is a restless soul. She has chosen wrong partners in the past. All Rakesh and Pinky(Mrs Rakesh Roshan) want is for her to settle down in life. They don’t want her to make the wrong choice again. I think every parent wants that.”

Meanwhile, Sunaina also spoke about not knowing the entire scenario between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut and revealed that she texted the Queen actress after she won a National award.

