Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never miss an opportunity to cheer each other on publicly. From their social media PDA to mushy pictures and videos together, they never fail to impress their fans and keep them entertained. Today, Ranveer shared a video of ‘Mini Deepika’ on his Twitter account where a teenage girl is mimicking his wife in a scene from ‘Ram-Leela’. Scroll below to watch the video.

The film was directed by none other than maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali back in 2013 and did incredibly well at the box office. Fans loved the chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer and the two started seeing each other soon after their dating rumours surfaced online. Now, the actor has tweeted a video of a teenage girl mimicking DP on his Twitter account and it’s going viral for all the right reasons.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Leela jaisi koi nahi!

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! #chotideepika”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s tweet for Deepika Padukone here:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Isn’t she cute?

Fans were quick to react to Ranveer Singh’s video on Twitter and a user commented, “Oh wait a second, she’s not Deepika Padukone?” Another user commented, “So talented at such a young age.” A third user commented, “She is so talented.”Expression game 10/10.”

Meanwhile, Ram-Leela was Ranveer and Deepika Padukone’s first film together back in 2013 and was inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragic romantic play Romeo and Juliet. The film also starred Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh sharing the video on ‘Mini Deepika’ on his Twitter account? Tell us in the comments below.

