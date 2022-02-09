James Gunn is known to be vocal about his thoughts when it comes to movies. The director, who is currently busy creating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is now making the buzz for giving a befitting reply to the criticism over how superhero films don’t feature s*x scenes on Twitter.

Recently, Gunn also shared a letter he received from his old pal Scooby-Doo on Twitter. The director has previously written two films on the mystery gang and the speaking dog and was going to write and direct the third part. However, the plans got scrapped.

The film director Steven Soderbergh, famous for making the Ocean’s trilogy, Magic Mike, and more recently said that apart from time-bending, gravity-defying, and shooting beams out of fingers, there is no s*x in the superhero films. He also has shared that the lack of such intimacy in the genre is one of the reasons why he doesn’t like this genre. However, James Gunn immediately replied to what Steven said.

“With all due respect, Steven Soderbergh, some people are f*cking,” James Gunn captioned the tweet, which contained snaps of scenes from different superhero films which feature s*x. He also added in another tweet that movies made by him, Zack Snyder, Richard Donner, Chloé Zhao, and Tim Miller include s*x and called the statement “groundless.”

Me & Zack Snyder & Richard Donner & Chloe Zhao & Tim Miller off the top of my head. But, to Soderbergh’s credit, sex seems to be nonexistent in many comic book films, so it’s not like his statement is groundless. https://t.co/PDMsQvOZXx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2022

Recently, Marvel featured its first s*x scene in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which had a star cast of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Cha, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and more. It became the first film in the MCU to do so. Some reports also stated that the movie was banned in a few countries because of this.

While James Gunn is busy making GOTG Vol. 3, which will hit the theatres in 2023, his next outing will be in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming out this year.

