Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home being nominated under the category of Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2022, fans are upset about its snub from Best Picture. Yesterday, the 94th Academy Awards nominations were out, though a lot of people rejoiced to see their favourite movies and actors on the list, some were left disappointed.

Advertisement

Marvel and Sony promoted the movie massively and pushed it to make amongst voters. Even though the movie has only received one nomination, it has become a blockbuster, which will soon cross Avatar at the highest-grossing films of all time in the US and the sixth in the entire world.

Advertisement

Released in December last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to an amazing weekend and easily climbed up the ladder to become the biggest film of 2021. One of the biggest reasons behind this was the involvement of the former Spideys. For the unversed, not only Tom Holland but Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in the Marvel flick.

Though their appearance was kept a secret, a lot of people started to speculate about it. Tom Holland was also quite enthusiastic about Spider-Man: No Way Home being nominated for Oscars 2022. Now, the fans are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment for the movie to get snubbed from the Best Picture category.

Check out their reaction here:

Yes, I DO feel #SpiderManNoWayHome deserved a Best Picture nod. Same with Endgame. Problem is, the Academy is run by a buncha 90 year old dinosaurs who don't respect genre movies like comic book, fantasy, sci-fi, etc and don't take them seriously with very few exceptions. — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) February 8, 2022

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' received the same number of #Oscar nominations as 'Coming 2 America' pic.twitter.com/lOB3lMTqjp — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 8, 2022

🚨 Spider-Man: No Way Home ROBBED of a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/WMrtfP5r6M — LADbible (@ladbible) February 8, 2022

I was sadly correct in my prediction that #SpiderManNoWayHome wouldn't get a Best Picture nomination despite saving theatres single handingly. https://t.co/wnUmhsRkaw — Lady Ruscoline (@LadyRuscoline) February 8, 2022

Me seeing #SpiderManNoWayHome not getting a best picture nomination at the #Oscars:pic.twitter.com/gPeNZWH4X1 — XRBishop (@XKateBishopX) February 8, 2022

However, a few people didn’t think that the movie deserved the Best Picture nomination.

The only real reason people thought Spider-Man: No Way Home should get a best picture nom is because it made a lot of money. Sorry, but that's a really bad reason to give an award to a movie. https://t.co/qvN9Qge2LE — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) February 8, 2022

People seriously thought #SpiderManNoWayHome was gonna be nominated for best picture? pic.twitter.com/XYkEmC8t5Y — 🐝tch (@CineJavel) February 8, 2022

My reaction to people crying over #nowayhome not getting #Oscars for best picture

There are many cbms which are way better than #SpiderManNoWayHome. Don't freaking overrate and overreact pic.twitter.com/waoSYjwqYa — Beta-Critic 🎬📺🎧 (@CriticBeta) February 9, 2022

The films that have been nominated for Best Picture are Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Coda, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Drive My Car, and West Side Story.

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to the Oscars 2022 nominations through Best Visual Effects, and not any other category, fans are enjoying Andrew Garfield’s Best Actor nomination for Tick, Tick…Boom!

Must Read: Mission Impossible 7 & 8 To End The Incredible Journey Of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube