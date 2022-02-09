Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Upset After Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nomination Snub
Spider-Man: No Way Home Didn’t Get The Best Picture Nomination At Oscars 2022(Pic Credit: Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster)

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home being nominated under the category of Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2022, fans are upset about its snub from Best Picture. Yesterday, the 94th Academy Awards nominations were out, though a lot of people rejoiced to see their favourite movies and actors on the list, some were left disappointed.

Marvel and Sony promoted the movie massively and pushed it to make amongst voters. Even though the movie has only received one nomination, it has become a blockbuster, which will soon cross Avatar at the highest-grossing films of all time in the US and the sixth in the entire world.

Released in December last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to an amazing weekend and easily climbed up the ladder to become the biggest film of 2021. One of the biggest reasons behind this was the involvement of the former Spideys. For the unversed, not only Tom Holland but Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in the Marvel flick.

Though their appearance was kept a secret, a lot of people started to speculate about it. Tom Holland was also quite enthusiastic about Spider-Man: No Way Home being nominated for Oscars 2022. Now, the fans are taking to Twitter to express their disappointment for the movie to get snubbed from the Best Picture category.

Check out their reaction here:

However, a few people didn’t think that the movie deserved the Best Picture nomination.

The films that have been nominated for Best Picture are Leonardo DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Coda, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Drive My Car, and West Side Story.

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to the Oscars 2022 nominations through Best Visual Effects, and not any other category, fans are enjoying Andrew Garfield’s Best Actor nomination for Tick, Tick…Boom!

Mission Impossible 7 & 8 To End The Incredible Journey Of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt?

