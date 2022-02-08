The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Trailer Out! Rachel Brosnahan Starrer Promises Edgy & Hilarious New Season

Advertisement

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and new key art for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The fourth season makes its highly anticipated debut on February 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.

Check out the trailer:

