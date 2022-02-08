Shark Tank India grabbed the audience’s attention since the first episode as the business reality show had something different and unique to offer. The show which was wrapped up recently was about entrepreneurs from different sectors pitching their ideas to sharks in return the panellists will help them by funding and sharing their expertise. Although everything seemed amazing while watching the show on TV but a contestant named Akshay Shah makes some shocking revelations about what happens behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the show was judged by 7 sharks which include Ashneer Grover (BharatPe, Aman Gupta (Boat), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (Mama Earth) and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics).

A contestant named Akshay Shah, founder and CEO of SEM platform ‘iWeb’ has accused the makers of Shark Tank India of being unfair. Although he pitched his product to the sharks but he did not appear in the episode. In a lengthy tweet, Shah goes into detail about the problems and how contestants are trained before the final pitch.

Akshay Shah started with how Shark Tank India makers prepare them for the final pitch, he wrote, “The show comprises of a 3 minute pitch followed by a Q&A with the sharks. Your pitch is designed by the Channel creatives and mostly you need to stick to it and speak Hindi, at times your USP can get diluted but that’s how the scheme of things is.”

“The 1st day and if I can connect the dots I feel they are the channel’s so called recommendation to the Sharks to invest, with whom they spend less time are maybe the backups or wild cards who are left in the tank to test their luck, we were one of them as all our rehearsals were.”

Further in the tweet, Akshay slammed Ashneer Grover for his criticism and wrote, “So when we said we have 700k students with us, his exact was “Data to Kilo ke Bhaav main Chandni Chowk pe bikta hai!!” My reply to Mr Grover is, sir, this is not a name place animal thing data like you might be capturing in BharatPe to show GMV and gain valuation & funding.” Talking about Aman Gupta, he wrote, “Before Ashneer the Shark who had a problem with us was boAt promoter #amangupta . To him our company name iWeb, its logo, our brand name IUMS – Integrated University Management System.”

Further replying to Aman Gupta’s remark, Shah wrote, “Our Less code tech name ‘Agilewiz’ all was a big big problem. So my reply to Aman is, Sirjee! yeh koi USB headset nai, that aasani se samaj aa jayega, thoda vakt lagega this is hightech.” In more of his tweets, he felt Namita Thapar was respectful towards his product as she went against Ashneer Grover. He also spoke about Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal. Check out his other tweets.

