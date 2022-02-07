The first season of Shark Tank India concluded recently. The show which ran for 2 months, saw entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to the judges, – a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who would ask for equity in exchange of investment and guidance. Ashneer Grover’s wife’s dress at The Kapil Sharma Show is making the headlines for someone ironical reasons.

During the short tenure, Ashneer Grover, became infamous for his sharp tongue and he gained the reputation of being harsh on the show with a majority of the contestants. The BharatPe founder Ashneer is currently mired in controversies.

One such contestant was Niti, who had pitched for her clothing brand. Niti in her latest conversation with Hindustan Times spilled the beans on an irony that she faced. The contestant revealed that during her appearance on the show, Grover had bashed her for her ‘bad fashion’ and told her that no one in her house would wear her clothes.

On the show, Ashneer Grover told the contestant, “It’s very bad fashion. I don’t think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time.” She also revealed that Ashneer told her on the show that nobody in his house would wear her clothes. But guess who did? Well, it was Ashneer’s wife, Madhuri who picked Niti’s outfit and arrived on The Kapil Sharma show.

Niti told Hindustan Times, “Ashneer Grover said, ‘Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega’ (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai’ but I was reminded of that line when I saw it,”

She went on to reveal that Ashneer Grover’s’s half speech was cut by the channel. She added that what we heard on the TV was not even the worst of what he said. She said, “They actually cut his speech half. He actually spoke twice so you can imagine the amount of things I heard. They were sweet enough to edit it out. It went on for a long time. But not like unke bolne se mera business band hoga (It’s not as if his comments will shut my business). I was just thinking it’s good. TRP badh rahi hai (the TRP is increasing).”

Quite an irony! Isn’t it?

