BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is on the news lately for his tussle with the board members of his own company. On the other hand, the businessman is creating buzz for his appearance in Shark Tank India. He has become prominent for his blunt opinions and his infamous line ‘ye sab doglapan hai’ in the business reality show. Amidst all this Grover totally knows how to live life like a king-size and today we have listed down some of his luxury car collection.

His famous line from the show has become the centre of attention as memers have used him for the majority of the jokes. Apart from the BharatPe co-founder, the reality show also had sharks like Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India wrapped up its finale episode last week. While you guys wait patiently for season 2, we have listed down Ashneer Grover’s luxury car collection. Check out.

Audi A6

Looking at the Instagram page of Ashneer Grover, it seems the business is a huge fan of cars and the Audi A6 just suites his personality. The car is priced around 55 lakhs. The white colour sedan car is mostly used by his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and it is a previous-generation A6.

Mercedes Benz GLS 350

The SUV is a class apart as it has so much to offer from luxury to comfort, you name it you have it. The top model of the car costs around 88.18 Lakh in the country and it isn’t sure which variant Grover has. Interestingly, the SUV was also one of the highest luxury seven-seater cars in the country.

Maybach S650

We think the car doesn’t need an introduction, as it screams luxury and comfort. Priced around 2.5 Crores, the S650 is one of the popular sedan cars among celebrities and entrepreneurs. White seems to be Ashneer Grover’s favourite colour as all three cars are white.

Porsche Cayman

Saving the best for the last, Ashneer Grover is a man of class and comfort but there’s always a space for a sleek superfast sports car that enhances your personality. The car comes with a price tag of around Rs 1.22 crore. The green coloured Porsche owned by Ashneer is a head-turner.

