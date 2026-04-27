Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, concluded its sixth weekend on a high note. Despite Bhooth Bangla and several other films running alongside, the spy action thriller attracted a good number of footfalls to theaters during the weekend. In the meantime, it has finally surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 to claim the second spot among the top Indian grossers at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 39!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 39 days?

In India, the Dhurandhar sequel continues to draw audience attention. Backed by good occupancy nationwide, it raked in an estimated 3.4 crore on the sixth Sunday, day 39. Overall, it amassed 8 crore net during the sixth weekend, pushing the domestic total to a whopping 1167.63 crore net. It equals 1377.8 crore gross. Overseas, the run has almost ended, and so far, it has grossed a massive 424 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 39-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1801.8 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1167.63 crore

India gross – 1377.8 crore

Overseas gross – 424 crore

Worldwide gross – 1801.8 crore

Knocks down Baahubali 2!

With 1801.8 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross) to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. It’s a really big achievement, and now the first two positions are held by Bollywood films, with Dangal (2059.04 crore gross) at the top.

Dhurandhar 2 will conclude its run in the same second position, as the next target, Dangal, is out of reach. If calculated, the Ranveer Singh starrer is 257.24 crore away, which is a big margin.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1801.8 crore (39 days) Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crore Jawan – 1163.82 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore

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