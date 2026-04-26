It is Day 39 for Dhurandhar, and most films would be gasping for air at the box office, but Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller is clearly not one of those ‘most films.’ The action spectacle is currently witnessing a good surge on its 6th Sunday, proving that the craze for this sequel is far from over. According to BookMyShow’s latest trends, the film has recorded a 233% jump in BMS sales in just 5 hours!

The 6th Sunday Hourly Growth

The momentum has been building since early this morning and hasn’t slowed down. By 2 PM, the film had already surpassed its Saturday performance across almost every hourly time slot. From 8 – 9 AM, the spy thriller registered ticket sales of 1.5K, up from yesterday’s 1.4K. From 9 – 10 AM, ticket sales jumped by 4K, up from yesterday’s 3.5K. Between 12 – 1 PM, the film registered 5K ticket sales, up from yesterday’s 4.2K!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 30 BMS Sales

From the 1.5K tickets sold in the 8-9 AM slot to the 5,000-ticket peak at noon, Dhurandhar 2 saw a lightning-fast 233% increase, showcasing a massive jump at the ticket window. In total, the film registered a ticket sale of 21.4K compared to the 6th Saturday’s 19.6K during the same time window of 8 AM – 2 PM.

To understand how legendary this run is, we need to look at the 6th Saturday ticket sales of some of the biggest Indian blockbusters. Check out the ticket sales of the 6th Saturday of Indian films on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 118K Laalo: 85K Stree 2: 74K Chhaava: 68K Dhurandhar 2: 65K Mahavatar Narsimha: 49K Kalki 2898 AD: 40K Pushpa 2: 39K Kantara Chapter 1: 32K Jawan | Manjummel Boys: 30K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Aditya Dhar Needs Only 15.92 Crore With Dhurandhar 2 To Hit The Biggest Milestone Of His Career – 3500 Crore!

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