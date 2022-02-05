Shark Tank India has been making headlines ever since the show premiered last year in December. The show features self-made multi Millionaires including Anupam Mittal as panellists who decide whether to invest in contestants’ business ideas based on their presentation.

For the unversed, the business reality TV show is the Indian franchise of the American show of the same name. The show features seven panelists as ‘Sharks’ and Rannvijay Singha as the host. Now the founder of Shaadi.com has an important announcement. Scroll down to know more.

Anupam Mittal took to Instagram and shared the total amount that he invested on the show. He also revealed the percentage of entrepreneurs who bagged investments from the show. He shared a series of photos from the data collected from the show. He wrote, “As the curtains come down on #SharkTankIndia S1, it’s evident that India’s entrepreneurial decade has just begun to unfurl. I’ve been reflecting on the opportunities we’ve created, the conversations we’ve started and most importantly the fire we’ve sparked with the show. I believe that the show has been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever.”

The founder of Shaadi.com also shared a post on LinkedIn wherein he explained “67 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show. 59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees, 45 [67%] had at least one co-founder <25 years, 40 [60%] had never been funded previously, 29 [43%] had at least one woman co-founder, 20 [30%] were from Tier II/III & rural India and 18 [27%] had couples/families as co-founders.”

Anupam Mittal further wrote, “My personal statistics are committed 5.4 Crs in 24 Cos, 70% are led by Youngpreneurs, 50% by Womenpreneurs & 30% in companies founded by Couples and Familes. (Appears like our People Interactive purpose of ‘#Togetherness’ is permeating into my investing choices as well). Anyway, I couldn’t be more proud of contributing to #IncredibleIndia and our amazingly passionate entrepreneurs. The wheels are turning, and India is at the forefront of this revolution. Last year, we had the highest ever inflow of PE/VC Capital and I expect this year will be better. This is #india2022, let’s seize it.”

