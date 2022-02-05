Kangana Ranaut’s one of a kind reality TV show called Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel is making headlines ever since she launched it earlier this week with Ekta Kapoor. The show will lock up 16 contestants inside the jail for about 72 days and the actress will be the jailer.

While not many details about the format of the show have been revealed, fans have been eager to know the contestants who will be locked up on the show. A recent report claimed that Poonam Pandey is one of the contestants but now few more names have propped up.

Bollywood Life report has revealed a slew of names for Kangana Ranaut’s one of a kind reality TV show Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. Take a look below:

Poonam Pandey

The model and actress is a well-known name in the industry. She always ensures to grab attention with her bold statements, OTT fashion sense and controversies. According to the report, the actress is all set to get locked up on the show.

Rohman Shawl

Model Rohman Shawl made headlines for a long time for being the boyfriend of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Their break-up was also widely covered by the media. Now he will be locked up inside Kangana Ranaut’s show.

Om Swami

Much like Bigg Boss, Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel will also see some controversial personalities. As per the report, spiritual leader Om Swami who is also a bestselling author and founder of the Black Lotus App will be locked up on the show. He will be leaving his ashram in the Himalayan foothills to join Kangana’s show.

Baseer Ali

Ali is well known for his appearance in reality TV shows like Ace of Space, Roadies and Splitsvilla. Reportedly, he will be one of the contestants on the show however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meisha Iyer

She grabbed all the attention when she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality Bigg Boss 15 last year. Now the buzz is that she will be one of the contestants on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show.

Pratik Sehajpal

Fans of Bigg Boss 15 loved Pratik Sehajpal’s game on the show and even went on become a runner up of the reality show. Now it seems fans are not done with him and want to see more of him on a reality show. As per the report, Pratik will be one of the contestants who will be locked up inside Lock Upp: : Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel.

Ieshaan Sehgal

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgal’s name is also doing the rounds of possible contestants, it is being said. However, there’s no confirmation as to whether he has been approached. He recently grabbed headlines for reportedly being one of the cast members of Naagin 6.

