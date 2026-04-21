Bob Odenkirk is well known for his iconic portrayal of Saul Goodman in the cult television series Breaking Bad and its acclaimed spinoff Better Call Saul. Similar to how Schindler’s List actor Liam Neeson reinvented his career by starring in a host of action films in the 2000s and 2010s, Bob Odenkirk, too, took a calculated risk by starring in the explosive and well-received 2021 action-thriller Nobody and later in its 2025 sequel, Nobody 2.

And now, the Golden Globe-nominated actor is back with his latest action film – Normal, which was released in theaters on April 17, 2026. Directed by Ben Wheatley (Meg 2: The Trench), the film has received a 75% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Compared to Nobody’s $2.5 million and Nobody 2’s $3.9 million domestic opening Friday collections, Normal earned a relatively modest $1 million across 2,153 North American locations. Now, let’s find out how much the film would need to earn to outgross both Nobody and Nobody 2 at the worldwide box office.

Nobody & Nobody 2 – Box Office Performance

Here’s how Nobody and its sequel fared at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Nobody (2021): $57.5 million Nobody 2 (2025): $43.3 million

The above figures show that Normal would need to earn at least $57.5 million to outgross the first film, and $43.3 million to surpass its sequel’s worldwide earnings. Given its opening weekend of $2.6 million, which is 62% lower than Nobody ($6.8 million) and 72% lower than Nobody 2 ($9.3 million), it appears unlikely at this stage that Normal will be able to surpass either film during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict will become clearer as its theatrical run continues in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot of Normal?

Directed by Ben Wheatley, the action film follows Ulysses (Bob Odenkirk), who is posted as an interim sheriff in the fictional town of Normal, Minnesota. While he thought that his new assignment would be a much-needed respite from his personal and professional issues, a botched bank robbery exposes the seemingly peaceful town’s dark secrets.

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