After running successfully for almost 4 months, Bigg Boss 15 concluded on Jan 30. The show saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as its 15th winner while Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra ended on gaining 1st and 2nd runner-up spot during the finale. Meanwhile, KK and Teja are making headlines for all the adorable reasons. Time and again we snap the duo indulging in PDA in front of paps or on social media.

Recently, Karan Kundrra decided to indulge in some chit-chat with his fans on Twitter, completely being unaware of what will follow. During his conversation with fans, KK received an epic message from an IT officer, who began her Tweet with, “I am an Income tax officer.” Soon after hearing this, KK replied and said that he files taxes before the date.

IT Officers Tweet read, “I am an Income tax officer. Too busy to watch TV. KKK I did. So basically I started watching Bigboss for Tejasswi. When I saw her getting attracted towards you, googled your name. Got apprehensive. But by God you proved me wrong. Your brains, your love for the girl..rare.” She wrote in next Tweet, “Thank you all. Daughter told me the post had gone viral.(I don’t know what it means though) This was to be a simple appreciation post written in my 3 minute chai break. And thanks @kkundrra for making me smile. I rarely do it at work.”

Replying to her, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Ma’am aapki pehli line padh ke toh mein darr hi gaya tha.. finale se zyaada controversy ho jani thi but thank you! Means a lot.. and I promise you me and my CA file our taxes on time I mean before time.. aai shapath.”

While scrolling down the thread, we also happened to read a Tweet from Tejasswi’s fan who Tweeted in support of Tejran and slammed haters. The user wrote, “The whole of last evening has been vile and mentally distrubing. I’m not a big fan of UR’s attitude but I was happy for you guys. But fans of your bond went too dirty last night. All that hate & trolls for her when she was no where involved! #tejran #TejasswiPrakash”

Replying to the fan, Karan Kundrra called Tejasswi ladoo and said, “Aren’t we all used to a lot of hate tell me? Isn’t my Laddoo getting hate? Am I not getting hate?? Isn’t Umar getting hate? Does that change what we feel for each other? Does that negate the fact that we lived a lifetime together in that house? No it doesn’t we do not hate..We love”

