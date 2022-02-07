Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most leading actors of the television industry with his chocolate boy looks and commendable acting skills. He was last seen in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes which went on to become a massive hit amongst the fans with its appealing storyline and performances. According to a recent report Shaheer will soon be seen playing a key role in a new Star Bharat series and looks like the makers already have a leading lady in mind.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shaheer was previously in the news when he was going through a rough patch after the demise of his father Shahnawaz Sheikh. He passed away on January 19, 2022, due to COVID-related complications and the actor put up an emotional note on social media, announcing the same. A number of his followers, including actor Aly Goni, sent out consoling messages to Shaheer, giving him strength during the difficult phase.

Advertisement

According to the latest Bollywood Life report, Shaheer Sheikh will soon be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming television show. The serial is expected to go on air in March and the makers have already roped in Rajan Shahi for a key role in the show. According to their source close to the development, Hiba Nawab, who has previously worked with Shaheer in Tere Sheher Me, was considered for the lead role but the makers decided against it because of how young Hiba looks.

“Initially, makers were looking at Hiba Nawab. But then, they felt that she did look very young in front of Shaheer Sheikh. Now, they are in talks with Rubina Dilaik. They want a proper top TV actress for this show. They have approached her, and the talks are on. We should get a clarity in few days.”, their source said.

Are you excited to see Shaheer Sheikh and Rubina Dilaik together? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Is On Ventilator Because Of Severe Covid Infection; Urges Fans, “Please Keep Him In Your Prayers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube