Television actor Karan Kundrra has also made a name for himself in the hosting world. He has led many shows in the past like Roadies, Gumrah End Of Innocence, Dating Aaj Kal amongst others. But fans favourite will always be Love School, which he hosted with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. What are his thoughts on continuing the show with Tejasswi Prakash? Scroll below for exclusive details.

One cannot take away that Love School was special because of the sizzling chemistry between Anusha and Karan. The duo brought originality, experience and lots of love to the platter. But as they say, the show must go on! As hosting the show with the VJ-actress will not be possible anymore, will the Bigg Boss 15 2nd runner-up consider doing it with his current girlfriend Tejasswi?

Karan Kundrra answered, “For example, these 17 weeks (in Bigg Boss 15) that I have spent with Salman bhai, I don’t have disrespect for anybody else but for me personally, Bigg Boss will not be Bigg Boss agar wo nahi rahe. In the same sense, Love School was a show that I and Anusha did. I will never take that away from us. That is a part of me and her and that cannot happen.”

“This much respect you have to have for people, that were been, impacted and changed your life and taught you so many things. I will never disrespect Anusha by saying this,” Karan Kundrra added.

Regarding collaborating with the ‘love of his life’ Tejasswi Prakash, Karan shared, “There will be a lot more things that I and Tejasswi will be doing. My chemistry with her is very very different and incredibly unique. There are a lot more things that we could be doing, why repeat history?”

Well, Love School fans will be surely disappointed to now have any of their favourites lead the show in the upcoming season!

