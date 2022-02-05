The Kapil Sharma Show had the best possible cast back in time. Sunil Grover used to play Guthi while Ali Asgar played the Nani. There were also other editions like Sugandha Mishra that only upped the comedy game further. The team may not be together anymore but the members are cordial and respectable towards each other.

It was recently that Sunil had to be rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pain. Fans were worried when they learnt that the comedian has undergone heart surgery. Later, it was revealed that 3 of his arteries witnessed blockage and the doctors conducted a bypass surgery.

Now, Ali Asgar has revealed that he was shocked to learn about his colleague from The Kapil Sharma Show. He told Hindustan Times, “I thought it was fake news”. “I really thought there was something fishy initially. (Even) When he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong; it’s a human body. I was still not convinced it was a heart attack. But when I got to know that it was a heart attack.”

Ali Asgar continued, “He is somebody who makes everyone laugh, this shouldn’t happen to him. Everyone’s prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga.”

During the conversation, Ali also mentioned that he’s not been in touch with Sunil Grover. But he recently spoke to his manager and asked to be informed once the comedian is doing better.

Yesterday, even Kapil Sharma expressed his worries for Sunil. He mentioned how he was in disbelief and is really worried about his ex-colleague.

