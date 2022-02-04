The entire country was shocked when they heard news of Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery. Many wondered what suddenly went wrong but it was later revealed that the comedian suffered a heart attack. The Kapil Sharma Show host has now opened up and expressed his concern about his colleague. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kapil and Sunil made a dream pair on The Kapil Sharma Show. They took their careers to new heights with their collaboration on the comedy show. But things turned upside down when they had an altercation on a flight back in 2017. They parted ways but have remained cordial ever since.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Kapil Sharma expressed his worry about Sunil Grover and his health. “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil’s health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can’t expect a message back from him,” he said.

Kapil Sharma continued, “He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Salman Khan is also personally in contact with Sunil Grover and has been keeping a check on him. Many other industry members broke their silence and wished for a speedy recovery for Sunil.

It was later revealed that Grover had to undergo bypass mini surgeries as three of his arteries had blockage.

We wish Sunil Grover a speedy recovery!

