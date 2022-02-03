Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is well known for his portrayal as Gutthi on the television show Comedy Nights with Kapil, was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute after he suffered a heart attack. Now latest report reveals his health update.

The actor-comedian was taken to the hospital on January 8 after he complained of having chest pain. Doctors at the Asian heart Institute stabilised him with medicine until the angiogram could be carried out. He was also found COVID-19 positive.

As per the PTI report, a week after angiography was done, the report revealed that all of his three arteries had a blockage, following which the bypass surgeries were done. Sunil Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest.

Dr Ramakanta Panda, who treated the comedian said, “Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life.”

Simi Garewal on Wednesday shared a tweet of concern over Sunil Grover’s health and extended her well wishes to the Comedian-actor. She wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent.. and I’m a huge fan!!”

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

Now the actor-comedian has been discharged from the hospital and was filmed outside Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute on Thursday. It comes as happy news for all his fans who were worried about his health.

