Rising star Avneet Kaur began her career just at the age of 8, as a dancer. She was first seen featuring in Zee TV’s dance show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. However fate had other plans for her, Kaur later, went on to make her career in acting and made her acting debut in 2012 in a serial titled, Meri Maa.

Advertisement

Her journey from a child actor to a well-renowned name in TV as well as the Bollywood industry has been no less than an inspiration for her fans. To add more success to her story, the latest scoop about the actress is that just at the age of 20, she has gifted herself a Range Rover.

Advertisement

Recently Avneet Kaur took it to her Instagram account sharing a carousel post featuring her brand new car. Yes! Avneet is now the owner of a brand new Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S. You have read that absolutely right.

For the unversed, the car is worth Rs 1.02 crores, and she is just 20 years old, just amazing isn’t it?

Avneet Kaur’s recent post showed a few images of her happily posing alongside her brand new car. One of the two videos in the post featured the actor and her family lifting the cover of her car. The second video showed her displaying the keys of the Luxurious SUV placed inside the box. The actress went on to caption the post saying, “This is my year of dreams coming true” followed by a heart emoji.

Many of her friends from the industry and fans dropped hearts on the post giving their congratulatory message to Avneet. Among others, Neha Kakkar commented saying, “Proud of you girl,” followed by a heart and blessed face emoji. Amey Panda commented saying, “Congratulations AK! Way to go,” followed by a couple of hearts and fire emojis.

Fans also stepped up to give their good wishes to the actress. One fan commented, “Omgggggggg😭😭😭 “, while another said, “Congratulations for your new car ❤️ “. There was one fan you wrote, “Congratulations avu!!👏 “. Among many other fans, one fan commented, “YAY GO LITTLE ROCKSTAR ❤️🔥😭 “.

We wish you hearty congratulations, Avneet!

On the professional front, Avneet Kaur will be next seen on the big screen in her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru. She will be sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. For the unversed, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: MTV Roadies To Bring Back Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman Back Along With Roping Sonu Sood After Rannvijay Singha’s Exit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube