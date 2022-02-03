Story: Bollywood fans have been witnessing weddings of B-Town celebs, one after another, from past few months. From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa exchanging wedding vows in Chandigarh to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding in Rajasthan and Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s in Goa, fans are now eagerly waiting for TV actress Karishma Tanna’s wedding pictures to surface online. Yes! Naagin actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Varun Bangera on February 5.

Karishma and Varun Bangera’s wedding festivities will begin today. It all will kick-start with a haldi ceremony that is scheduled for today (Feb 3) evening. But before we witness the union of two lovers on Feb 5, we bring you some exciting details from Tanna’s most-awaited wedding.

For her D-day, the bride-to-be has decided to not follow Katrina, Patralekhaa’s footsteps and ditch ace designer Sabyasachi. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna has decided to wear ace designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for all her wedding festivities.

We already can’t wait for her bridal look. Can you?

The same report also reveals a few more exciting details about the Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s wedding décor and their guest list. If this report is to be believed then a limited set of guests will witness their reunion. A source close to the couple revealed to the entertainment portal, “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today’s Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance.”

Karishma and Varun’s haldi will be followed by mehendi ceremony, which will take place tomorrow, but again with the presence of limited guests. “Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours,” read the report further.

“Some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. The food served will be vegetarian across the three days,” stated the source to the portal.

