It’s the season of weddings, celebs from the TV and Bollywood industries are taking the plunge by starting their new life. While Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are set to get married today, a report now claims that Karishma Tanna is ready to settle down with Mumbai Based business Varun Bangera on February 5.

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that the actress got engaged on November 12. Although the couple didn’t reveal anything but the actress had shared a photo of a cake with congratulations written on it, while her beau shared a cozy picture with the Naagin star.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a source close to Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera opened up about their marriage and told ETimes, “Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details, she doesn’t want undue attention on her personal life. She wants it to be an all family and friends’ affair.”

Further talking about how Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera met each other, the source added, “The two met at a common friend’s party around a year-and-a-half ago. They hit it off instantly and have been dating since.”

Their pre-wedding rituals, Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on February 4, while Haldi and the wedding ceremony is planned for February 5, followed by a grand reception on February 6 for friends and industry colleagues. However, the Sanju actress is yet to make an official announcement about her big day.

Karishma Tanna was previously linked with actor Upen Patel, with whom she met sets on Bigg Boss 8, later they hosted a reality show together, Love School, and participated in Nach Baliye 7.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor ended up confirming Karishma and Varun Bangera’s wedding. The producer had shared pictures and videos from the house party where the couple was also invited. Sharing a video, Ekta wrote, “Congrats Varun n Karishma! Best Wilde’s for an awesome future together.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Compared Herself To Salman Khan & Said “You Won’t Get Anything By Putting Charges On Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube