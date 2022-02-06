Pratik Sehajpal is undeniably one of the most celebrated personalities of the reality world who rose to fame through MTV Splitsvilla. He was recently declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash took home the winner’s trophy. In a recent pap video, Pratik was seen riding an auto rickshaw in the city and the clip has been leaving the netizens quite impressed, making them appreciate his humbleness.

For the unversed, Pratik was one of the top contestants in the last season of Bigg Boss, making several people, including multiple celebrities, root for him. He was an active member this season with a strong fighting spirit and dedication, which were few of his qualities that resonated well with the audience. He was also previously a part of the first ever season of Bigg Boss OTT where he finished in the fifth position.

In a recent video going viral on the internet, Pratik Sehajpal can be seen riding an auto rickshaw while following proper COVID-related protocols. He was seen sitting inside the three-wheeler with another passenger while being dressed in a sharp formal attire. He opted for a simple well-fitting black shirt with folded sleeves, letting him flaunt the arm tattoos. He paired it with a set of dark blue pants and added black shades to complete the look.

As the video was vividly shared by his fan pages, several people complimented Pratik Sehajpal for his down-to-earth persona. A few of his fans spoke highly of his professional look while others tagged him as the ‘real winner’ of Bigg Boss.

“Very down to earth and sweet guy….love you pratik bro❤️❤️❤️❤️”, a fan wrote

“Sweet boy ❤️”, a comment said

“Pratik Sehajpal is jaanta ka winner❤️”, another comment read

A netizen said, “What a guy ❤️” while another one added, “He is humble man 😍”

